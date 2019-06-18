Barrack Obama’s Punahou game jersey up for auction

How much would you bid for a jersey worn by your favorite athlete?

Well it’s not just any jersey, it’s Punahou graduate and former President of the United State, Barrack Obama’s, number 23 Punahou jersey from his 1979 championship team!

According to The Score, the jersey will be up for bid at Heritage’s Summer Platinum Night Sports Collectibles Auction. The game worn jersey is expected to sell for at least $100,000.

The Score also said Punahou actually threw away the jersey when the school was cleaning out equipment a few years after Obama graduated. A student found it in the trash and realized decades later that it belonged to Obama.

After some investigating, the jersey was matched to the year book photo of Obama and will now be up for auction.

