Barbecue chain bringing its slow-smoked meats to first Hawaii location

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Oahu’s first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location will open in Kapolei.

According to the company, the menu will include classic items like slow-smoked brisket and for the first time at any Dickey's location, rice will be on the menu.

Dickey’s has been around for 77 years. With more than 500 stores in 45 states it claims to be the nation’s largest barbecue chain. The company says its meats are smoked low and slow overnight in every location across the nation.

"I chose to bring Dickey's to Hawaii because of the delicious menu options coupled with the great atmosphere of the brand," franchisee Danny Malabot said. "I am passionate about the art of crafting authentic barbecue and look forward to serving Dickey's to my community with the support of the Dickey's Home Office back in Dallas."

According to the company’s website, the store will be located at 91-0710 Farrington Highway. We’ll follow up and let you know when an opening date is set.