Ballot machines tested ahead of primary election

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The State Elections Office tested its voting machines on Saturday.

Volunteers were given a stack of test ballots. They then ran those ballots through the counting machines to ensure accuracy on election day.

Election officials Saturday also talked about their plan for residents affected by the lava flow on Hawaii Island.

Chief Election Officer, Scott Nago said, "The lava has affected two precincts on the Big Island. At the end of June we mailed all those affected voters an absentee ballot. The situation has since stabilized so we will be opening up a polling place at the Pahoa Community Center for those two precincts."

The deadline to register for the August 11 primary election is on Thursday, July 12. If you miss the deadline, you can register and vote on election day at your polling place.

