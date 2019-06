HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's official!

The Backstreet Boy's will be adding another show here in Hawaii.

This one will take place on Wednesday, November 6th at the Blaisdell Arena.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 14th. VIP Fan Club presale will be a day before on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The other concert shows will be on November 2, 3, and 5.

The group will perform as part of their DNA World Tour.