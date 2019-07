Check your freezers, there’s another recall you need to know about.

This time for frozen avocado chunks.

Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods is voluntarily pulling the product because it could be contaminated with listeria.

The 12-ounce bags have a best buy date of Oct. 11, 2020.

They were distributed to multiple states including here in Hawaii and sold at Safeway.

If you have this product, throw it away or return it for a refund.