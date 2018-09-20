Avid hikers say more rain could devastate popular East Oahu trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A popular hiking trail is facing erosion problems after Tropical Storm Olivia, and a community group is looking to fix them.

Koko Head Crater Trail sees hundreds of hikers every day.

The Kokonut Koalition is made up of hikers who use the trail almost daily.

President Drew Murphy says the base of the tramway tracks that lead up the mountain is eroding, and the recent heavy rains have made the tracks even more dangerous.

"It is entirely possible if there was a major storm, and Olivia was a major storm, I think it dropped roughly about seven inches of rain. But if we got the expected 15 inches of rain, much less 30 inches of rain, I think that trail could very well just be a heap of rubble at the bottom of the hill," he warned.

The group submitted written testimony and is meeting with the city Department of Parks and Recreation to come up with a solution.