Authorities aim to thwart sex traffickers by bringing teenage runaways home

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Police Department is joining forces with another organization.

CrimeStoppers and the Missing Child Center of Hawaii are partnering up to help find teens who are considered "endangered" or "high risk."

The goal is to reunite runaways with their families to prevent them from getting involved in even more dangerous situations.

There are more than 50 entries listed in the state's missing children database. Twenty kids were reported missing since the beginning of the year.

Jessica Rothstein was 15 years old when she was reported missing on Feb. 28, 2017. The center is worried that Rothstein, now 17 years old, is endangered, and part of a very dangerous situation.

"Typically, we have reason to believe they hang out with friends or if they meet up with strangers and strangers pretend to be their friends and take them under their wing," said Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers. "At that point, unfortunately, these kids start getting groomed into entering the sex trafficking trade."

The state records 3,000 juveniles as runaways every year; 2,500 are from Oahu alone.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

