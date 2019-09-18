Attorney says it’s better for Katherine Kealoha not to risk going to trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A plea offer is on the table for Katherine Kealoha.

She is the former city deputy prosecutor found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction.

The offer? Plead guilty to the charges in two separate cases yet to go to trial in exchange for some of them being dropped.

In one of those cases federal prosecutors say she was the guardian of more than $167,000 set aside for Ransen Taito and his sister.

But the siblings claim they never saw all of the money.

Taito also claims that she asked them to lie about it to the grand jury leading him to plead guilty to conspiracy.

KHON2 spoke to the sibling’s attorney about the government’s offer.

“So is it better for her not to risk going to trial,” said Michael Green, Ransen Taito’s attorney. “I think it is. I think she ought to know at least what they are recommending so there’s no surprises if she goes to trial. This prosecutor has been a tough guy all along. I suspect instead of spending millions of dollars more he’s going to want something from her, and I think he’s in a position to get it.”

Katherine Kealoha also faces another trial on drug charges involving her brother Rudy Puana who is a doctor on the Big Island.