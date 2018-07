Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing Saturday night in Waianae.

Police say it happened at around 10:00 p.m. when an argument resulted in a male being stabbed.

He was transported to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene.

An attempted murder case has been opened.