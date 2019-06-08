Attempted escape investigation underway after inmate fails to escape prison

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmate Williamson Surin ran from the Annex 1 dorms at about 2 p.m. and was quickly captured.

Staff maintained constant visual contact with the fleeing inmate and restrained him upon capture off Kamehameha Highway fronting the Marukai Market parking lot.

The attempted escape is under investigation.

Thirty-four-year-old Surin is serving time for Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle and Assault 3.

He now faces an additional escape charge.