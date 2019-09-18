At-large suspects in gambling room raid have been arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials have arrested seven of 15 people that remained at-large after a gambling room raid operation on Monday, Sep. 16.

Law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security and HPD raided two homes to confiscate illegal gambling machines on Pupupuhi Street in Waipahu and Hoolehua Street in Pearl City. Both areas were described as residential areas where illegal gambling has been going on since October last year.

Officials say in many cases, money from these types of gambling operations is used to finance organized crime.

“Do not be fooled, the money that is collected at these gambling dens turns into narcotics for these organizations, it turns into guns for these organizations. It helps them promote other types of activities that hurt our community,” said John Tobon, Special Agent in Charge with Homeland Security Investigations.

The feds have identified 80 illegal game rooms on Oahu.