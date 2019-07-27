Asia Pacific Dance Festival lasts until Aug. 4

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Asia Pacific Dance Festival showcases the finest dances, dancers, and choreographers from Asia and the Pacific.

Centered on a series of performances, the Festival includes such complementary activities as workshops, university course offerings, public lectures, forums, and community demonstrations.

These activities foster diverse and dynamic types of interactions leading to opportunities for dialogue that increases cross-cultural understanding and respect for what we know and what we come to know.

Because the values and belief systems of people are embedded in their dances, dance is an ideal window through which to expand our understandings of others and to gain insights into our own worldview and those of others.

Hence, the Festival recognizes similarity and diversity, and honors the past, the present, and the future by enhancing exposure to, and understanding of, many of the rich forms of dance from Asia and the Pacific.

For all the information, schedule and to purchase your tickets, go to http://manoa.hawaii.edu/outreach/asiapacificdance/.