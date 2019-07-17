Arson suspect arrested in Maui fire that burned 9,000 acres

On July 15, 2019 at about 7:22 p.m. 28 year old Holden Bingham, who has no local address, was taken into custody as a suspect in the fire that started on July 11, 2019 off Waiko Road and burned approximately 9,000 acres of land from Waikapu to Kihei.

He was arrested for the offense(s) of Arson in the First Degree and Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Motor Vehicle.

He was released pending further investigation however is currently being held on unrelated arrest warrants.

The investigation into the fire is still on-going. Charges are pending.