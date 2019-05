HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an arson case after a fire Wednesday night damaged an excavator and bulldozer at Sherwood's in Waimanalo.

The fire department responded to a call that came in at about 10:29 p.m. Wednesday about construction equipment on fire.

The damage to the excavator was estimated at $200,000 and the damage to the bulldozer was estimated at $50,000.