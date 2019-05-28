An estimated 7,000 lanterns will honor loved ones

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Final preparations are underway Sunday, May 26, for Memorial Day's Lantern Floating Ceremony at Ala Moana Beach.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the beach with about 7,000 lanterns. They'll be lit and released into the water to honor those who've passed.

From 10 a.m. on May 27, the public can request a lantern to write a message on it for their loved ones.

The ceremony itself begins at 6:30 p.m.

Parking is free at the Convention Center and there will be a free shuttle service.

The annual ceremony is put on by Shinnyo-en, a School of Esoteric Buddhism.

