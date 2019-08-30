Armitage found guilty of negligent homicide that killed Nanakuli teen, Kaulana Werner

Myisha Armitage, the woman who was accused of killing Nanakuli teen Kaulana Werner was found guilty of negligent homicide on Thursday, August 29.

Witnesses told of drinking, speeding and losing sight of Armitage. Police said she fled the scene.

Armitage said that the night it happened in 2016, she had a couple drinks with her then boyfriend in Ko Olina before driving to Nanakuli.

After which, she said she was following a friend when she said she blacked out.

“I just know I heard a really loud bang and pretty much, like a second after, I just blacked out,” said Armitage. “As soon as I came to, I pressed on the braked and it wasn’t on at all.”

Armitage claims to not have seen Werner. She was accused of fleeing the scene.

Armitage said she has since moved to the Big Island because she was having trouble dealing with what happened in the crash that killed Werner.

