Armed robbery in park near UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KHON2) - An armed robbery happened at Kanewai Park near the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Hawaiian Studies building around 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13.

According to officials, two victims and a group of four suspects---two women and two men--were involved.

They said the suspects came in what officials believe was a stolen car.

The suspects then stole the victim's truck, keys, cash and phone.

Police said that the suspects had a firearm.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.