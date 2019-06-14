Local News

Armed robbery in park near UH Manoa

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 08:49 PM HST

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 08:49 PM HST

Armed robbery in park near UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KHON2) - An armed robbery happened at Kanewai Park near the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Hawaiian Studies building around 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13.

According to officials, two victims and a group of four suspects---two women and two men--were involved. 

They said the suspects came in what officials believe was a stolen car. 

The suspects then stole the victim's truck, keys, cash and phone. 

Police said that the suspects had a firearm. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News