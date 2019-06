HONOLULU (KHON2) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who pointed a gun at a cashier.

It happened on May 17, just before 4:30 a.m.

Police said a man walked into the Texaco mart on Kapahulu Avenue, pointed the handgun at the store clerk and demanded money.

But the clerk couldn't get the cash drawer open, so the suspect took off.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.