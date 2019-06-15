Are you tough? The Blood Bank of Hawaii thinks so

Are you tough? The Blood Bank of Hawaii thinks you are with its new Tough Enough Campaign.

Students account for 13% of all blood donations in Hawaii. Blood donations drop by 15% every summer, when students are out of school and families are on vacation.

Summer is one of the most critical periods when the blood bank need people to roll up their sleeves and donate.

“We want people to show us they are tough enough to donate blood,” said Blood Bank of Hawaii Chief Operating Office Todd Lewis. “Donating blood may seem scary if you’ve never done it before, but it’s actually pretty easy. The actual procedure only takes 5-8 minutes. The toughest people aren’t just made of muscle, they donate blood.”

The organization holds drives every single day across the state. Their next big drive falls on Tuesday, June 11 at Dave & Buster’s from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dave & Buster’s will compete to break the record for most donations at a single drive.

It’s open to the public, and anyone that donates gets free gameplay all day.

If you want to sign up or just want to find out more about it, visit their website at bloodbanktough.org.