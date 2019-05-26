Approximately 60 military spouses honored on Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's Military Appreciation Month, but instead of the people in uniform being honored on Saturday, it was their spouses.

About 60 military spouses attended the luncheon held at the Bishop Museum.

Many of them are new residents to the state.

They were honored for their unwavering commitments to their family, community, and country.

"I think often times the family members are important, but we occasionally feel like the spotlight is on the soldier themselves. So as a support person its great to have the opportunity to be seen as part of the family and community as well." said Martha Powers, U.S. Army Spouse.

The military spouses also got to go on a tour of the Bishop Museum, learning more about Hawaii's history and culture.