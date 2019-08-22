Appreciate POW! WOW! Hawaii Artwork by way of Biki

HONOLULU (KHON2)

This summer, locals and visitors alike are getting the chance to admire and learn more about the massive, coloful murals adorning buildings throughout urban Honolulu, through a free Biki-themed audio tour.

With support from Hawaii Tourism through the Community Enrichment Program, Bikeshare Hawaii – the nonprofit organization that manages Biki – has partnered with local app development team Shaka Guide and POW! WOW! Hawaii artists on the new and unique way to experience the 2019 edition of murals.

The self-guided “Biki Street Art Tour” audio tour takes users through some of the most popular murals within the Biki service area, offering little-known history and context behind the murals and their artists.

For more information, go to www.gobiki.org.