Apple is recalling some of its Macbook Pros due to overheating batteries.

The recall includes 15-inch Macbook Pro laptops that were sold between Sept. 2015 and Feb. 2017.

Apple says that the battery in some of those laptops can overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

The company says affected laptops should not be used until the company can issue battery replacements.

The recall comes after a musician posted videos online of his laptop smoking, which he claims popped and caught fire.