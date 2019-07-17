Apollo 11 Family Spacefest this Saturday in celebration of man’s first steps on moon

HONOLULU (KHON2)

On July 20, 1969, American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first humans ever to land on the moon.

50 years later, celebrations are schedule to honor such a historic moment in history.

Moon rocks, free Imaginarium 360-movies and more will be featured at the Apollo 11 Family Spacefest this Saturday, July 20, at Windward Community College.

Families are invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and man’s first landing on the moon at the special free event from 10 am to 4 pm.

Spacefest features Imaginarium shows, moon rocks, a NASA exhibit, special speakers, food music, aerospace exhibits, Project Imua student rocketeers and lots of family fun.

For all the information, go to windward.hawaii.edu/calendar/wccspacefest/.