Another Maui restaurant shut down after an extensive pest infestation

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health Sanitation Branch has posted a red “Closed” placard at Barefruit Bar located at 3600 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road, Suite C in Lahaina on Maui for an extensive pest infestation.

An inspection of the restaurant was conducted on August 23rd due to confirmed presence of roaches at the retail complex. A red placard has been posted at the establishment to protect public health.

During last week’s inspection, cockroaches were observed throughout the facility.

Approximately 35-40 live roaches were seen on food contact surfaces, including a cutting board, utensil storage bin and dish drying rack.

Additionally, roaches were observed in fruit storage bins; on walls, shelves and a cooler; around kitchen equipment and sinks; and in wood materials on the floor.

The closure of Barefruit Bar and the suspension of its food service permit will remain in effect until the establishment completes required actions, passes a follow-up health inspection and receives DOH approval to reopen.

Another follow-up inspection is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 30.