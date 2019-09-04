Another embroiled in IBEW vote-rigging case pleads guilty

Daniel Rose, one of four charged with conspiracy in the IBEW case has pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor conspiracy. This comes one day after Russell Yamanoha pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Rose remained employed with IBEW Local 1260, representing and negotiating contracts on behalf of members as recently as this summer. The other three co-defendants, including Yamanoha, in the vote-rigging conspiracy case had parted ways with the union much earlier.

In the scheme, Rose was allegedly the one that hid in the car to swap out fake ballots for real ones outside a Guam hotel.

Rose’s sentencing has been set for December 16. He faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and $10,000 fine.