Annual Finance Factors serves six-dollar breakfast in annual charity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Finance Factors held its annual charity breakfast on Friday, July 19.

For just six bucks, people could get a plate of eggs, Portuguese sausage, and rice.

This year, finance factors partnered with Mao Organic Farms to help fund their programs.

KHON2 spoke with the company’s president, who explained why this long-lasting tradition always gives back to the community.

“I think in Hawaii, we’re a pretty special place, a lot of companies really support the place that we actually serve and operate in so, it’s something that our founders from the very beginning embraced and we continued that tradition until today,” said Finance Factors President Steve Teruya.