Annual emergency preparedness fair held at Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dozens of city, state, federal and non-governmental agencies will converge at Pearlridge Center on July 27 for Ready2React, the state’s largest emergency preparedness event.

The family-friendly event featured the largest collection of emergency vehicles and equipment on public display all year on Oahu.

Equipment will include the first-time display of the Hawaii Pacific Baptist Disaster Relief Kitchen’s mobile Quick Response Feeding Unit, outfitted with a generator and two propone tanks. At 20′ by 8′, it allows timely deployment to isolated disasters, but can still provide up to 500 meals a day with its six-burner stove, oven and 48-inch griddle.

Ready2React at Pearlridge Center, now in its seventh year, brings experts together to prepare residents for emergencies or disasters that may affect Oahu.

The event is particularly timely as the Central Pacific hurricane season runs annually from June 1 through Nov. 30.

A wide array of governmental agencies as well as non-profit and community organizations will participate at Ready2React including the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, American Red Cross, International Tsunami Information Center, National Weather Service, Hawaiian Electric Company and the Hawaiian Humane Society.