Annual Army exercise to take place at several installations on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Don't be alarmed if you notice an increase in military activity on Oahu this week.

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii will be conducting an annual exercise July 11 and 12 that focuses on safety and preparedness for natural and man-made emergencies.

Exercise activities will take place at Fort Shafter Flats and Fort DeRussy on July 11, and at Schofield Barracks on July 12.

The public may see and hear emergency response vehicles in and around these installations as part of the exercise.

Gate security will be increased at Fort Shafter Flats and Fort Shafter starting at around 9 a.m., and will last for the duration of the exercise. Fort Shafter’s Patch Gate will be closed to inbound traffic during this time. Drivers should anticipate traffic delays in the area.

Additionally, the scenario at Fort Shafter Flats includes using a simulator to replicate a bomb detonation at around 9 a.m. If surrounding community members and businesses hear the simulator, there is no cause for alarm.