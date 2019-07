HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man in his sixties has died in an overnight two-alarm high-rise fire.

There is no current confirmation in his identity.

The fire happened at Kalakaua Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Investigators say that it took place on the 18th floor. HFD was able to contain the fire quickly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story