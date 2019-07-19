An overnight crash in Kahala leaves one man dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are currently investigating an overnight crash in Kahala that left one man dead.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Friday morning, involving a black colored Chevrolet Sports Sedan.

A male who has not yet been identified, was traveling westbound on Waialae Avenue towards the H-1 west on-ramp, at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle veered off to the left and collided head-on into a viaduct pillar.

The unidentified male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This will be the 33rd traffic fatality of this year compared to 33 in 2018.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story