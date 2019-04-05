An investigation is underway after a deadly crash caused a vehicle to go up in flames

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Pensacola Street has partially reopened after a fiery early morning crash.

The incident happened at the corner of South King Street at about 1:45 Friday morning.

Police say a driver who has yet to be identified was speeding down Pensacola Street when the car went through a red light and was broadsided by a van being driven by a 60-year-old Honolulu man.

Both vehicles later went up into flames.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital in good condition.

However, the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene

Speed appears to be a factor, but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a part.