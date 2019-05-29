An investigation is underway after a brush fire burned about 3 acres near Makapu'u Lighthouse Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A fire that broke out late Wednesday afternoon near the Makapu'u Lighthouse Trail has been extinguished.

The fire was initially reported around 4:30 a.m.

Witnesses tell us the fire was spreading rapidly before firefighters got to the scene.

Police blocked off the trail for firefighters.

The fire burned about three acres before it was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.