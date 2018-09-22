An assault in Waianae strips a teenage girl of her sense of safety

HONOLULU(KHON2) - Harassed, grabbed and kissed by a stranger. That's what happened to a young girl as she was walking home from school earlier this week. The victim is only 15-years-old. She was just minutes from her home in Waianae.

"I'm scared I don't like to go anywhere. I don't like to be by myself anymore so my auntie she takes me everywhere I need to go," she said.

She is filled with fear. Not only because she was assaulted in broad daylight. But because it happened here on Farrington Highway just minutes from her home.

"I was coming from the high school... this guy he was sitting at the bus stop. I was walking past and he tried to get my attention," she explained.

She said she tried to ignore him. That's when he grabbed her.

"Then he comes from behind me, he grabs my hand and he tells me I'm talking to you. I tried breaking free. He wouldn't let me go and that's when he pulled me closer to him and he kissed me...he just tapped my lips," she said.

"What are you thinking at that point?" asked KHON2.

"I was scared. I thought he was going to, I don't know, do more. That's when I started hitting him," she said.

She said she hit him on his head and neck. She was able to break free and she ran home.

The man is described as in his 30s. He wore red basketball shorts and black shoes. He had tattoos on his body including a tattoo of a rose on his chest near his heart.

Her sister tells said reported the assault hoping that it would prevent the same thing from happening to someone else.

"We want everyone to be aware that stuff like this does happen in Hawaii, and to not be hush about it," said her sister.

The incident impacted their entire family

"It's even to the point where her siblings are afraid. They do not want to go to school. They fear that it's going to happen to them as well," her sister explained.

Their sense of security and safety stripped away.

According to HPD the crime was originally recorded as a sexual assault, but was reclassified as harassment. No explanation was given as to why the incident was downgraded. The investigation is ongoing.