An accident involving two solo bike officers closes two H2 northbound lanes in Mililani

Posted: May 22, 2019 03:24 PM HST

Updated: May 22, 2019 09:43 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Two lanes are closed on the H2 northbound by Mililani Memorial Park after two solo bike officers were injured in a collision around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. 

"Riding a motorcyle and their primary job is traffic enforcement," said SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu. "So anytime you're dealing with vehicles on a freeway going a high rate of speed and you're on a motorcycle with no protection basically, you know thats a really high risk job." 

What caused the crash is still unclear. HPD says that they're still investigating.

According to HPD, there were no life threatening injuries. 

