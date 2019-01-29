American Job Center Hawaii opens new facility in Kalihi Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Governor David Ige and Mayor Kirk Caldwell led a blessing and open house for the new American Job Center Hawaii (AJCH) located at Dillingham Plaza in Kalihi-Palama.

Formerly known as the Oahu WorkLinks Center, each of the different programs were held in different places, but now with the AJCH location, all the programs, partners and networks are located under one roof.

The AJCH through its partner network provides employment services, educational opportunities and occupational training for businesses, job seekers, veterans and youth.

This facility helps job seekers and veterans with their job search, in addition to filing an unemployment insurance claim, skills assessments, career planning, job counseling, intensive case management and financial assistance for employment-related training.

Businesses can receive assistance in recruiting, retraining and developing highly skilled workers, and youth are engaged in activities that prepare them for apprenticeships, college, employment and the military.

State partners co-located at the AJCH are the Workforce Development Division, Unemployment Insurance Division, McKinley Community School for Adults and Waipahu Community School for Adults.

The AJCH quarterly statistic for the period, October 1 to December 31, 2018:

2,758 - Total number of visits by job seekers

652 - Total unemployment claimants served



"I'd like to thank Governor Ige and our whole team who worked diligently to make the American Job Center Hawaii a reality," said Mayor Caldwell. "This one-stop shop for job seekers, employers, veterans and our youth is an example of the type of collaboration needed to help our community. By bringing these partners and programs into the same building, we're bringing down barriers and making it easier for our community to find and keep new jobs."

The AJCH is located in Dillingham Plaza at 1505 Dillingham Blvd. suite 110. The center is open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.