Aloun Farm’s 19th Annual Pumpkin Festival starts Oct 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloun Farm celebrates over 40 years of growing in Hawaii at its 19th Annual Pumpkin Festival, presented by Ho’opili and United Healthcare Community Plan.

It takes place October 12-13, 19-20,& 26-27, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. In Kapolei.

The pumpkin festival has self-pick corn, string beans, sunflowers and dozen of varieties of pumpkins.

There will be free tractor hayrides, local kind grinds, live entertainment, petting zoo, carnival games and pony rides.

The event supports agriculture for a sustainable Hawaii. Some additional events are planned at the festival on the following days.

1) Oct. 12: Opening weekend Military Appreciation Day is on Saturday/There’s free entry to all military card holders on Oct. 12.

2) Oct. 19: United Healthcare Community Plan Member Appreciation Day offers free entry and special giveaways to its members. On all three weekends visit the new United Health Care makahiki tent. There will be Hawaiian cultural games,activities, demonstrations and other healthy information. Attendees can also take a selfie with Dr. Health E. Hound!

3) Saturday Oct. 26 feature’s Dita Holifield’s “Wild Wild West Day on the Westside.”

Country 97 5 is “Givin Away The Farm” featuring free western themed Carnival Games, Dave & Buster giant Spin and Win Wheel of prizes, main

stage “Givin away the Farm” games, “Cornapalooza” cornhole tournament where the prizes are fresh corn from Aloun Farm’s and cash. The day is

hosted by Country 97 5’s top rated morning show, “The Royal Ride’s” Queen of Country Dita Holifield and The Hillbilly Princess, Tia Spence” plus a DJ and live country music all day long. There’s a chance to win ten lucky keys that will advance them to the finals, where one will start a brand new motorcycle from Montgomery Powersports.



There is a Wahiawa and Pearl Family Dental Care’s Hot Country Talent Search competing on the main stage.

Cool off at the Family First Solar’s Growers Pavilion with Pacific Breeze fans, free wifi hot spot, and Direct TV streaming live games all weekend.

Battle it out at Pups of War’s 1600 sq ft Nerf arena.

Taste freshly harvested pumpkin honey and visit the Keiki Fun Zone at the activities center. Select from some of fruitful bounty at the Ewa

Sweet Farmers Market. There will be several selfie stations to snap the perfect farm family photo.

Aloun Farm proudly partners with Hawaii Food Bank, who will be accepting canned food donations throughout the month of October. With each donation of canned food, visitors receive a free mini-pumpkin or colorful gourd sponsored by Aloun Farms.

Donate, Save and Win: Bring two garbage-size bags of gently used clothing or other cloth goods and receive free entry.

You can enter to win a daily family four pack to Wet n Wild Hawaii.Your donation will benefit the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii.

WHAT: Aloun Farm’s 19th Annual Pumpkin Festival Presented by United Healthcare Community Plan and Ho’opili

WHEN: Oct. 12(Military Appreciation Day)-13, 19-20(UHCCP Makahiki), & 26 (Dita Holifield’s Wild Wild West)-27; 8:30am-5pm

WHERE: Aloun Farms- Old Farrington Hwy. Between Kapolei & Waipahu

(Use Exit 3 North/South Rd.) FOLLOW THE ORANGE PUMPKIN FLAGS

91-1440 Farrington Hwy, Kapolei, HI 96707

COST: Admission is $4.00 per person and kids age 2 years old & under are free.

Info-Line: 808-677-9516 or http://www.alounfarms.com/