Aloun Farm announces 18th Annual Pumpkin Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Aloun Farm will celebrate 40 years of growing in Hawaii at its 18th Annual Pumpkin Festival, presented by Hoopili and United Healthcare Community Plan.

Hawaii’s largest pumpkin festival features self-picked corn, string beans, sunflowers, and a dozen varieties of pumpkin.

Visitors can enjoy a day at the farm with free tractor hayrides, farmed fresh grinds, live entertainment, a petting zoo, carnival games, and pony rides.

The festival will take place over three weekends in October: Oct. 13-14, 20-21, and 27-28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all days.

The following are special days:

Oct. 13: “All American Day” with Dita Hollifield will include free carnival games, live country music, and free entry to all military card holders.

Oct. 20: UnitedHealthcare Community Plan Member Appreciation Day offers free entry and special giveaways to its members. Also visit Dr. Healthy Hounds Obstacle Course, available all three weekends with prize giveaways and a photo booth for the entire family to enjoy.

Oct. 27: Free farm activities at the new Keiki Fun Zone activity booth.

Cool off at the Family First Solar’s Growers Pavilion with Pacific Breeze fans, free wifi hot spot, and DirecTV streaming live games all weekend.

Taste freshly harvested pumpkin honey at the activities center, select fruitful bounty at the Ewa Sweet Farmers Market, score a free mini gourd at the pumpkin pay station exit when you present a Pumpkin Festival postcard, and stop by a photo station to snap the perfect farm family photo.

Aloun Farm proudly partners with Hawaii Foodbank, who will be accepting canned food donations throughout the month of October. With each donation of canned food, visitors receive a free mini-pumpkin or colorful gourd from Aloun Farms.

Donate, Save and Win: Bring two garbage-size bags of gently used clothes or other cloth goods and receive free entry. Also, enter to win a daily family four pack to Wet n Wild Hawaii. Your donation benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hawaii, United Cerebral Palsy of Hawaii, and National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii.

Otherwise admission is $3 per person and kids ages 2 and under are free.

Aloun Farms is located on Old Farrington Highway between Kapolei and Waipahu. Use Exit 3 North/South Road and follow the orange pumpkin flags.

Call (808) 677-9516.