Aloha to giraffe, Sabuti, born and raised at Honolulu Zoo

It’s with sadness that the Honolulu Zoo announces Leola Sabuti, a 24 year-old female giraffe, was euthanized Thursday in the best interest of the animal.

A panel that consisted of Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos, veterinarians, curators and keeper staff, made the difficult decision to euthanize Sabuti due to complications from old age.

Sabuti, left with brother Squirt, right. Courtesy Honolulu Zoo

“Sabuti was one of three giraffes born and raised at the Honolulu Zoo and lived a long and healthy life as part of the zoo ‘ohana,” said Santos. “She was under strict daily observation to assess her quality of life, and after taking into account all of the information that we gathered, a unanimous decision was made early Thursday afternoon to put her to rest.”

Giraffes, the tallest mammals in the world, have an average life expectancy of approximately 20 years in the wild and approximately 25 years in captivity.

Sabuti, was born in 1994 at the Honolulu Zoo. She leaves behind her brother, Squirt, 19, also born and raised at the Honolulu Zoo.