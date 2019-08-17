Aloha Stadium parking opens early as fans tailgate for Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys game

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Aloha Stadium spokesperson said they opened up the gates to the parking lot around 10 a.m., an hour early ahead of the planned 11 a.m. opening due to so many fans getting ready to watch the game.

Viewers said on the H1 town bound by the Stadium/Aiea exit cars were parked in the shoulder lane. People were outside of their cars chatting as they were waiting for the gates to open. Viewers say cars were waiting as early 7 a.m.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 17 at at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The game airs on KHON2 at 4 p.m.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for more on the game.