Aloha Stadium is hiring

To prepare for the season, Aloha Stadium will be filling 100 part-time positions. Applications for these part-time intermittent, “at will” positions are available now through June 14th. Stadium team members will be onsite and hiring on the following dates.

Thursday, June 13th – Job Fair @ Aloha Stadium Hospitality Room 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Friday, June 14th – Job Fair @ Aloha Stadium Hospitality Room – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Positions in high demand are Ushers, Parking Attendants, and Clean-Up Helpers. Other available positions include Laborers, Groundkeepers and Ticket Sellers. This is a great opportunity to earn additional income, whether you already work full-time, current student or are retired. To be part of this winning team, candidates must be available beginning in August and are required to work all UH home games and the Hawaii Bowl. There are other potential events for those seeking additional hours.

For a complete listing of positions, position descriptions, and online applications, please visit www.alohstadium.hawaii.gov or contact us at (808) 483-2500. Applications may be dropped off at the stadium or emailed to stadiumemployment@hawaii.gov.