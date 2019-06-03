Aloha Home Market Offers “Endless Summer” Pop-up Market on Sunday July 21st

Aloha Home Market (alohahomemarket.com) announces its 2019 Endless Summer Market as a celebration of Hawaii’s never-ending beautiful weather and summer fun! The market will feature unique local treasures and hand-crafted items by local Oahu artisans and small businesses. The exclusive showcase is set for July 21st at 340 Uluniu Street in Kailua. The pet-friendly marketplace will be held from 9 am to 2 pm and will feature live music and freshly prepared food for the public to enjoy. More than 60 of Hawaii’s finest furniture makers, artisans, jewelry makers, clothing designers and more will be showcasing and selling their products.
Listed below is a select sample of vendors that will be showcasing their #madeinhawaii good at Aloha Home Market’s “Endless Summer” market:
- Alinea Jewelry
- Auntie Tutuglo
- Design Ventures
- DeStash Hawaii
- Exclusive Express
- Flotsam & Co.
- Happy Hawaii Jewelry
- Hi’ilani a Baby Story
- Kainani Swimwear
- Kayt’s Kactus Korner
- Laha’ole Designs
- Maiava Sea Glass
- Malama Baby
- Marr Artworks
- Meristic
- Mochi Momma
- Ono Yo
- Over the Blue Horizon
- Paraiso Living
- Pena People
- Rise Hawaii
- Rocket Coffee Mobile
- Rusty & Blue Co.
- Seascape Life LLC
- Short Stack hawaii
- Sisters of the Sea Hawai’i
- Skinny Pig Designs
- Sweet Mango
- The Keiki Dept LLC
- Wild Hawai’i
Additional markets are scheduled throughout 2019:
• Fall Festival Market: October 6
• Holiday Market: November 17
• Holiday “Hana Hou” Market: December 8