Aloha Home Market Offers “Endless Summer” Pop-up Market on Sunday July 21st

Aloha Home Market (alohahomemarket.com) announces its 2019 Endless Summer Market as a celebration of Hawaii’s never-ending beautiful weather and summer fun! The market will feature unique local treasures and hand-crafted items by local Oahu artisans and small businesses. The exclusive showcase is set for July 21st at 340 Uluniu Street in Kailua. The pet-friendly marketplace will be held from 9 am to 2 pm and will feature live music and freshly prepared food for the public to enjoy. More than 60 of Hawaii’s finest furniture makers, artisans, jewelry makers, clothing designers and more will be showcasing and selling their products.

Listed below is a select sample of vendors that will be showcasing their #madeinhawaii good at Aloha Home Market’s “Endless Summer” market:

Alinea Jewelry

Auntie Tutuglo

Design Ventures

DeStash Hawaii

Exclusive Express

Flotsam & Co.

Happy Hawaii Jewelry

Hi’ilani a Baby Story

Kainani Swimwear

Kayt’s Kactus Korner

Laha’ole Designs

Maiava Sea Glass

Malama Baby

Marr Artworks

Meristic

Mochi Momma

Ono Yo

Over the Blue Horizon

Paraiso Living

Pena People

Rise Hawaii

Rocket Coffee Mobile

Rusty & Blue Co.

Seascape Life LLC

Short Stack hawaii

Sisters of the Sea Hawai’i

Skinny Pig Designs

Sweet Mango

The Keiki Dept LLC

Wild Hawai’i

Additional markets are scheduled throughout 2019:

• Fall Festival Market: October 6

• Holiday Market: November 17

• Holiday “Hana Hou” Market: December 8