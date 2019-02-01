Aloha Friday Fill-up Location (Feb 1) - Kahala

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's that time again, Aloha Friday Fill-up is back and today, February 1st, Wake Up 2day is at the Kahala location.

It is located at the Aloha Gas and Aloha Mart at 43-39 Waialae Avenue, across Kahala Mall.

Get $.50 off gas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are attendants at this Aloha Gas and Island Mart who can walk you through it if you are not sure what to do.

Watch KHON2 and Take2 for a live report from the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart Kahala location near Kahala Mall.