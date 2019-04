HONOLULU (KHON2) - Have you ever wondered what the names of our Hawaiian island streets mean?

That is why we have our weekly Aloha Authentic segment, to help share stories behind the given names and bring attention to Hawaiian culture and history.

For the month of April, we celebrate the ancient Hawaiian art of hula.

To start this month, we bring our attention to one of the main hula implements that helps to keep the beat.