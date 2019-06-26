Live Now
WATCH LIVE: KHON2 News

Allstate: Honolulu drivers are the 94th safest in America of 200

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When it comes to the best drivers, Honolulu ranks right in the middle.

That’s according to a new report from Allstate.

It finds that Honolulu drivers are the 94th safest in America out of the 200 cities analyzed for the report.

Allstate data shows that the average Honolulu driver experiences a traffic collision once every nine years.

Brownsville, Texas was ranked number one on the list, followed by Boise, Idaho.

As for the worst, Boston, Massachusetts, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Maryland were at the bottom of the list.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story