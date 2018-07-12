All UH campuses now tobacco free, including e-cigs

HONOLULU (KHON2) - As of July 10,2018, tobacco use is banned at all 10 University of Hawaii campuses statewide, and the new rules include e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

UH now joins more than 2,000 universities and colleges across the country banning tobacco use on campus.

"One of the things we want to do is encourage healthy behaviors and one way to do that is to prevent exposure to secondhand smoking," says Davin Aoyagi, Grassroots manager for American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. "Second, it's making sure students aren't exposed to trying these products on our campuses."

According to statistics:

99% of all smokers become addicted before age 26

It's estimated that 30% of all cancer deaths are caused by tobacco.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in Hawaii

"We hope through our work we can make this the tobacco free generation," Aoyagi adds.

Previously designated smoking areas, including parking lots, will now be non-smoking—requiring those who do smoke to leave campus.

"This isn't a punishment to smokers, this isn't a hateful thing, it's just being mindful for those who have allergies and asthma," said Chelsea Gonzales, a senior at UH Manoa and also a backer of the bill.

"I do have asthma so it does affect me when I walk by and I'm sure other students are affected as well," sayd UH Manoa senior Kate Magno. "I'm pretty sure they'll be happy to hear all UH is smoke free."

As for who will enforce the rules?

"The Department of Public Safety will do their job in patrolling and reminding people that we are a tobacco free campus now," Gonzales added.

KHON reached out to UH DPS regarding fines and violations and haven't heard back. We'll keep you posted.

