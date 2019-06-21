Ala Moana Boulevard, between Piikoi St. and Ward Ave. will be closed

Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed in both directions between Piikoi Street and Ward Avenue Sunday, June 23, between 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Hokua Building will be removing and replacing five air conditioning units.

Police will also be monitoring access to Ala Moana Beach Park and its surrounding sidewalks and access points. This includes bridges providing access to the park and sidewalks along the Makai side of Ala Moana Boulevard.

Additional road closures, include Queen Street and Queen Lane between Ala Moana Blvd and Waimanu Street and the Diamond Head end of Auahi St across from the IBM building, no left turns from Kamakee St on to Ala Moana Blvd.

Traffic heading down Piikoi Street towards the park will be allowed to make left-hand turns along Ala Moana Boulevard. Only local traffic will be allowed to make right-hand turns to access Nauru Towers.