Airline food workers have voted to strike

The union representing the workers says the votes in Honolulu and Kahului are part of the largest vote in the U.S. airline catering industry with thousands of workers voting in 21 cities.

It affects airline food workers who, prepare, pack and deliver food and beverages onboard American, United and Delta airline flights.

According to Unite Here Local 5, negotiations have not secured improved wages and health care benefits for airline catering workers.

The union says workers will not stop work until authorized by the government.

