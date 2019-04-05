Aina Haina Library reopens April 9

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Aina Haina Public Library will reopen on Tuesday, April 9th at 1:00 p.m. after completing extensive repairs and renovations caused by flooding a year ago.

During the closure the library’s collection was placed in storage, furniture and equipment were cleaned and updated, flooring was replaced, bathrooms were renovated, and the interior was repainted.

Now that the renovations are complete, the Hawaii State Public Library System is excited to welcome the community back into this library with a special celebration on April 9th.

· 1:00 p.m. Blessing and Library reopening

· 3:00 p.m. Cake, refreshments and goodie bags for keiki provided by Friends of the Aina Haina Public Library

· 6:00 p.m. Congratulatory remarks by State Librarian Stacey Aldrich, elected officials and musical performances by special guests

As part of this reopening celebration, the Aina Haina Public Library is launching a new lending collection of ‘ukulele. This will make Aina Haina the third lending location for this fun new service. The ‘ukulele instruments are provided and supported by Music For Life Foundation and Jake Shimabukuro, co-director of the ‘ukulele sponsorship.

Aina Haina Public Library’s public service schedule is: Tuesday, 1-8 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday and Monday closed. The library is located at 5246 Kalanianaole Highway.

The Hawaii State Public Library System extends our deep appreciation to the Aina Haina community for their patience and support during this extended closure.