After over two decades, Ash Ketchum has finally become a Pokemon Master

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It took over 20 years for Ash Ketchum to become the very best, like no one ever was.

The forever 10-year-old Pokemon trainer has been traveling across the land, searching far and wide since the first episode aired in 1997. Throughout the series, Ketchum always fell short of his dream, that is until the latest episode of “Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon,” aired.

In this episode, Ash finally earns the title of a Pokemon Master after winning the Alola League championship.

The win garnered so much interest among fans, Twitter deemed it an official moment in history on their official Twitter Moments account.

After 22 years in waiting, Ash Ketchum has won the Pokémon League. https://t.co/0fKkvP07jz — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 15, 2019

With his recent win, the end of his journey could possibly be near. But for now, it’s never too late to catch them all.