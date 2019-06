HONOLULU (KHON2) - Construction starts Monday, June 10, for removing lava covering part of Highway 132 in Pahoa.

In some areas, it's piled as high as 40 feet.

About 50 homes are still standing, but largely inaccessible from lava blocking access.

About 3-miles of highway will be re-paved.

The nearly 12-million dollar cost is covered by the federal government, provided the project is completed by October.